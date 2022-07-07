KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Youngpoong 503,000 0
SK hynix 93,900 UP 1,800
HyundaiEng&Const 39,200 UP 950
CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,950 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,900 0
Kogas 34,500 UP 150
CJ 76,600 DN 600
Hanwha 24,400 UP 200
LX INT 29,050 UP 400
DB HiTek 49,900 UP 2,050
DongkukStlMill 12,650 UP 100
KCC 289,000 UP 3,500
SKBP 80,100 UP 4,200
DOOSAN 69,400 UP 5,500
DL 65,600 UP 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,050 DN 150
KIA CORP. 75,700 UP 300
TaihanElecWire 1,820 UP 75
Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 0
Daesang 21,750 UP 250
SKNetworks 4,185 UP 10
ORION Holdings 15,150 UP 300
Daewoong 27,350 UP 250
TaekwangInd 905,000 UP 9,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,430 DN 70
AmoreG 38,300 UP 1,000
HyundaiMtr 175,000 UP 2,500
LOTTE 35,450 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 541,000 UP 19,000
GCH Corp 20,150 UP 500
LotteChilsung 173,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,710 UP 50
POSCO Holdings 230,000 0
DB INSURANCE 57,000 DN 100
SLCORP 28,600 UP 800
Yuhan 57,700 UP 600
SamsungElec 58,200 UP 1,800
NHIS 9,070 DN 10
DongwonInd 211,500 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Rival parties trade allegations over fisheries official's death
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official