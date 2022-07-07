Youngpoong 503,000 0

SK hynix 93,900 UP 1,800

HyundaiEng&Const 39,200 UP 950

CUCKOO HOMESYS 27,950 UP 400

SamsungF&MIns 190,000 UP 5,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,900 0

Kogas 34,500 UP 150

CJ 76,600 DN 600

Hanwha 24,400 UP 200

LX INT 29,050 UP 400

DB HiTek 49,900 UP 2,050

DongkukStlMill 12,650 UP 100

KCC 289,000 UP 3,500

SKBP 80,100 UP 4,200

DOOSAN 69,400 UP 5,500

DL 65,600 UP 900

HANKOOK & COMPANY 12,050 DN 150

KIA CORP. 75,700 UP 300

TaihanElecWire 1,820 UP 75

Hyundai M&F INS 29,950 0

Daesang 21,750 UP 250

SKNetworks 4,185 UP 10

ORION Holdings 15,150 UP 300

Daewoong 27,350 UP 250

TaekwangInd 905,000 UP 9,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,430 DN 70

AmoreG 38,300 UP 1,000

HyundaiMtr 175,000 UP 2,500

LOTTE 35,450 UP 950

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 541,000 UP 19,000

GCH Corp 20,150 UP 500

LotteChilsung 173,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,710 UP 50

POSCO Holdings 230,000 0

DB INSURANCE 57,000 DN 100

SLCORP 28,600 UP 800

Yuhan 57,700 UP 600

SamsungElec 58,200 UP 1,800

NHIS 9,070 DN 10

DongwonInd 211,500 UP 1,000

