KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LS 53,800 UP 700
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123500 UP2500
GC Corp 180,500 UP 10,500
GS E&C 29,550 UP 650
Hyosung 76,300 DN 700
LG Corp. 78,700 UP 900
KAL 25,650 DN 50
POSCO CHEMICAL 108,000 UP 2,000
Boryung 10,550 UP 400
LOTTE Fine Chem 66,400 UP 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,550 UP 50
Shinsegae 219,000 UP 3,000
Nongshim 286,000 DN 2,000
SGBC 50,800 UP 1,600
S-1 63,200 UP 500
KSOE 82,800 UP 700
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,250 UP 1,350
MS IND 16,500 UP 550
OCI 127,500 UP 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,000 UP 1,200
KorZinc 459,500 UP 7,500
SamsungHvyInd 5,500 UP 70
HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 UP 1,600
IS DONGSEO 38,600 UP 1,150
S-Oil 93,100 UP 600
LG Innotek 340,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,000 UP 1,500
HMM 24,800 UP 950
HYUNDAI WIA 54,800 UP 900
KumhoPetrochem 138,000 UP 500
SKC 131,500 UP 3,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,400 DN 60
Mobis 193,500 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,600 UP 550
GS Retail 25,550 0
Ottogi 433,500 UP 3,000
MERITZ SECU 4,625 UP 95
HtlShilla 69,200 UP 1,000
Hanmi Science 41,650 UP 1,100
SamsungElecMech 133,500 UP 3,000
(MORE)
-
