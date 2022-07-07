LS 53,800 UP 700

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES123500 UP2500

GC Corp 180,500 UP 10,500

GS E&C 29,550 UP 650

Hyosung 76,300 DN 700

LG Corp. 78,700 UP 900

KAL 25,650 DN 50

POSCO CHEMICAL 108,000 UP 2,000

Boryung 10,550 UP 400

LOTTE Fine Chem 66,400 UP 700

HYUNDAI STEEL 32,550 UP 50

Shinsegae 219,000 UP 3,000

Nongshim 286,000 DN 2,000

SGBC 50,800 UP 1,600

S-1 63,200 UP 500

KSOE 82,800 UP 700

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,250 UP 1,350

MS IND 16,500 UP 550

OCI 127,500 UP 2,000

LS ELECTRIC 53,000 UP 1,200

KorZinc 459,500 UP 7,500

SamsungHvyInd 5,500 UP 70

HyundaiMipoDock 79,700 UP 1,600

IS DONGSEO 38,600 UP 1,150

S-Oil 93,100 UP 600

LG Innotek 340,500 DN 4,000

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 181,000 UP 1,500

HMM 24,800 UP 950

HYUNDAI WIA 54,800 UP 900

KumhoPetrochem 138,000 UP 500

SKC 131,500 UP 3,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,400 DN 60

Mobis 193,500 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,600 UP 550

GS Retail 25,550 0

Ottogi 433,500 UP 3,000

MERITZ SECU 4,625 UP 95

HtlShilla 69,200 UP 1,000

Hanmi Science 41,650 UP 1,100

SamsungElecMech 133,500 UP 3,000

(MORE)