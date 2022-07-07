KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KPIC 128,500 0
Hanssem 61,600 UP 800
F&F 137,500 UP 4,500
Meritz Insurance 32,500 DN 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 72,800 UP 2,400
ShinhanGroup 35,050 DN 400
HITEJINRO 30,450 UP 150
CJ LOGISTICS 117,000 DN 1,000
SKBS 138,500 UP 17,000
ZINUS 50,300 UP 1,400
KEPCO 22,400 UP 250
SamsungSecu 33,250 0
KG DONGBU STL 12,750 UP 150
Hanchem 216,000 UP 5,500
DWS 52,900 UP 800
SKTelecom 53,800 0
HyundaiElev 26,400 UP 400
SAMSUNG SDS 134,000 UP 4,500
KUMHOTIRE 3,510 UP 160
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,850 UP 400
Hanon Systems 10,000 UP 360
SK 208,000 UP 2,500
ShinpoongPharm 24,300 UP 1,100
Handsome 30,500 UP 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 UP 500
Asiana Airlines 15,300 UP 50
COWAY 64,000 UP 1,000
LOTTE SHOPPING 98,500 DN 800
DONGSUH 25,800 UP 200
SamsungEng 20,250 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 UP 2,500
PanOcean 5,480 0
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 22,850 UP 250
KT 36,950 UP 350
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL30050 DN50
LOTTE TOUR 11,900 UP 150
LG Uplus 12,350 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 59,000 DN 300
KT&G 80,700 UP 600
