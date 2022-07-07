KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 18,700 UP 1,250
Doosanfc 29,950 UP 700
LG Display 15,500 UP 150
IBK 9,100 DN 50
Kangwonland 25,700 DN 100
NAVER 245,000 UP 1,500
Kakao 73,000 DN 500
GS 39,600 UP 1,150
NCsoft 376,000 UP 15,500
HANATOUR SERVICE 52,800 UP 200
COSMAX 60,800 UP 2,500
KIWOOM 81,800 UP 2,300
DSME 20,250 UP 150
HDSINFRA 5,220 UP 50
DWEC 5,550 UP 50
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,950 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 392,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO KPS 38,900 UP 1,500
LG H&H 715,000 UP 30,000
LGCHEM 524,000 UP 18,000
KEPCO E&C 69,900 UP 5,700
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 UP 800
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,050 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 95,900 UP 2,800
Celltrion 187,500 UP 1,000
TKG Huchems 19,450 DN 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 177,500 0
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,100 UP 100
KIH 61,700 DN 500
POONGSAN 23,750 UP 200
KBFinancialGroup 46,050 UP 400
Hansae 17,050 UP 150
Youngone Corp 39,650 UP 150
Fila Holdings 28,300 DN 250
LIG Nex1 69,600 UP 500
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 175,500 UP 1,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 36,800 DN 750
HANWHA LIFE 2,160 UP 60
AMOREPACIFIC 135,000 UP 4,500
FOOSUNG 17,550 UP 250
(MORE)
