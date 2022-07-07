KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
SK Innovation 171,500 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 28,700 UP 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,750 UP 250
SD Biosensor 44,200 UP 900
Meritz Financial 26,600 UP 100
BNK Financial Group 6,540 DN 10
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 817,000 UP 17,000
emart 107,000 UP 1,500
KOLON IND 51,900 UP 800
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY328 00 DN50
KOLMAR KOREA 38,550 UP 1,200
PIAM 33,900 DN 150
HANJINKAL 60,100 UP 2,500
CHONGKUNDANG 90,000 UP 3,800
DoubleUGames 41,850 UP 250
CSWIND 48,450 UP 150
MANDO 46,600 UP 1,200
GKL 13,750 UP 50
HanmiPharm 324,000 UP 6,500
BGF Retail 188,000 UP 3,000
SKCHEM 100,500 UP 3,800
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,850 0
ORION 107,500 UP 2,500
HDC-OP 11,400 UP 150
Netmarble 69,000 UP 800
HYOSUNG TNC 331,500 0
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 367,500 UP 6,500
HANILCMT 13,800 UP 400
WooriFinancialGroup 11,450 UP 150
HD HYUNDAI 52,500 UP 800
KRAFTON 240,500 UP 6,500
KakaoBank 31,750 UP 450
HYBE 158,500 UP 9,000
SK ie technology 81,900 UP 100
ILJIN HYSOLUS 31,600 UP 800
LG Energy Solution 373,500 UP 3,000
DL E&C 40,150 UP 1,650
SKSQUARE 39,600 UP 1,500
kakaopay 67,400 UP 3,300
K Car 20,250 UP 150
(END)
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Rival parties trade allegations over fisheries official's death
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official