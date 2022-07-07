LG Energy Solution Q2 operating earnings down 73 pct. to 195.6 bln won
All News 15:52 July 07, 2022
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. on Thursday estimated its second-quarter operating earnings at 195.6 billion won (US$150.5 million), down 73 percent from a year earlier.
Revenue decreased 1.2 percent to 5.07 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 7.8 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)
