S. Korean Bond Yields on July 7, 2022
All News 16:45 July 07, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.920 2.909 +1.1
2-year TB 3.284 3.269 +1.5
3-year TB 3.262 3.239 +2.3
10-year TB 3.307 3.295 +1.2
2-year MSB 3.268 3.248 +2.0
3-year CB (AA-) 4.113 4.086 +2.7
91-day CD 2.050 2.050 0.0
(END)
