Hyundai Feed to raise 6.3 bln won via stock offering
All News 17:54 July 07, 2022
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Feed Inc.on Thursday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 6.3 billion won (US$4.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 234,392 common shares at a price of 26,992 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
