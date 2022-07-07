S. Korea's power demand hits record high amid hot weather
SEOUL, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electricity demand hit an all-time high Thursday, as the country was struck by an early heat wave, data showed Thursday.
The country's maximum power demand reached 92,990 megawatts (MW) as of 5 p.m. Thursday, beating the previous record of 92,478 MW set on July 24, 2018, according to the data from the Korea Power Exchange (KPX).
The reserve electricity ratio fell to 7.2 percent. The level is supposed to stay above 10 percent to ensure a stable power supply and prepare for emergencies.
The industry ministry earlier forecast that the country is expected to have the season's maximum power demand of 91,700-95,700 MW in the second week of August.
The high demand came as the country has been gripped by an early heat wave since late June, with even nighttime temperature in Seoul staying above 25 Celsius degree for the first time ever in June.
Recent cloudy days also dragged down solar energy generation and pushed up electricity demand, according to the KPX.
In June, the country's maximum power demand hit a record high of 71,805 MW, up 4.3 percent from a year earlier.
"We will do our best to secure additional reserve power without a hitch and implement measures to reduce power consumption, mainly at public institutions," the KPX said.
The government has said it secured an additional 9.2 GW of reserve power on standby, as well as fuels needed for power generation in the coming months, amid a global energy shortage.
This summer is forecast to be hotter than a year earlier, according to the state weather agency.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
(LEAD) S. Korea to create 'strategic command' to lead 'three-axis' system against N.K. threats
-
Yoon orders military to swiftly punish N. Korea in case of provocations
-
Justice minister discusses crypto investigations with U.S. prosecution officials