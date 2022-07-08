(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 2nd day: state media
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 2,000 for the second consecutive day, according to its state media Friday.
More than 1,630 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of Tuesday, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which 99.93 percent have recovered, and at least 3,110 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
The KCNA said health authorities are taking more measures against the spread of seasonal diseases, including an "enteric epidemic" reported in its southwestern region last month.
"Now that various diseases may break out to disturb the anti-epidemic work, due to lingering downpour across the country, they draw up and execute detailed plans to reinforce the anti-epidemic and treatment capacity while keeping themselves highly alerted and mobilized," it said in an English-language article.
Medical workers have been put on high alert to immediately respond to a potential emergency from flooding, it added.
"The land and environment protection and urban management sectors take measures in advance to prevent damage at the spots vulnerable to flood and get rid of the infection routes of various epidemic diseases," it said.
North Korea disclosed its first COVID-19 case on May 12 after claiming to be coronavirus-free for over two years, and implemented nationwide lockdowns.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official
-
N. Korean leader urges 'absolute obedience' to ruling party