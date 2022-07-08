S. Korea, U.S. hold inaugural economic security dialogue in Washington
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, July 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the United States held an inaugural session of their new economic security dialogue here in Washington on Thursday, informed sources said.
The meeting was held at the White House, involving Wang Yun-jong, secretary to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for economic security, and officials from the U.S. National Security Council (NSC), according to the sources.
Earlier reports said the U.S. side will likely be led by Tarun Chhabra, senior director at the NSC for technology and national security.
Wang arrived here Tuesday, along with several other government delegates.
The new dialogue was established as part of an agreement between Yoon and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, when the two held their first in-person summit in Seoul in May.
The two sides were widely anticipated to have discussed their countries' joint response to the global supply chain crisis, as well as the recent global food and energy price hikes.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
N. Korean leader urges 'absolute obedience' to ruling party
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official