Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.
Korean-language dailies
-- Power agencies begin probing Moon administration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Spy agency charges 2 ex-chiefs (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Military deletes confidential documents about fisheries official's death (Donga Ilbo)
-- Controversies surrounding 2 incidents involving N. Korea
-- Military deleted info on fisheries official's death, recently restored it (Segye Ilbo)
-- Military deleted 47 documents on fisheries official's death (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 40 military documents deleted after NSC meeting (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Probing Moon administration (Hankyoreh)
-- Fear of blackout amid early heat wave (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea eyes belt-tightening policy to improve fiscal health (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics' earnings stops setting records (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Spy chiefs accused of chicanery by own agency (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Not illegal, not legal; Murky status of abortion in Korea (Korea Herald)
-- President under fire for nepotism, cryonism allegations (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
At least 3 killed in heavy rains
-
(3rd LD) N. Korea's first COVID-19 cases traced to area bordering S. Korea: state media
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
N. Korean leader urges 'absolute obedience' to ruling party
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official