Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

July 8, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 8.

Korean-language dailies
-- Power agencies begin probing Moon administration (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Spy agency charges 2 ex-chiefs (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Military deletes confidential documents about fisheries official's death (Donga Ilbo)
-- Controversies surrounding 2 incidents involving N. Korea
-- Military deleted info on fisheries official's death, recently restored it (Segye Ilbo)
-- Military deleted 47 documents on fisheries official's death (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 40 military documents deleted after NSC meeting (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Probing Moon administration (Hankyoreh)
-- Fear of blackout amid early heat wave (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea eyes belt-tightening policy to improve fiscal health (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung Electronics' earnings stops setting records (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Spy chiefs accused of chicanery by own agency (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Not illegal, not legal; Murky status of abortion in Korea (Korea Herald)
-- President under fire for nepotism, cryonism allegations (Korea Times)
(END)

