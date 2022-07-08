(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 8)

It marks the second time that the NIS has requested the prosecution to investigate its former chiefs. The first case occurred in 2011 when the agency lodged a complaint against Kim Man-bok who had allegedly revealed state secrets in his memoir. The prosecution's investigation is necessary to shed light on widespread suspicions that the previous government had mobilized the spy agency to cover up its mishandling of the two incidents in a bid to appease the Kim Jong-un regime to push for Moon's engagement policy.