(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on July 8)

Park denied the charge, saying, "Why would I do such a stupid thing, as any original intelligence remains in the main server?" He attributed the claims to a number of NIS agents who were demoted after the launch of the Moon administration and returned to their posts after conservative President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May. Park knows the truth more than anybody else, as he attended all National Security Council meetings and received a personal letter of apology for the murder from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.