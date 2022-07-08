Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

All News 09:04 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 29/25 Rain 60

Incheon 27/24 Rain 30

Suwon 29/25 Rain 30

Cheongju 32/26 Rain 60

Daejeon 32/26 Rain 30

Chuncheon 29/24 Rain 60

Gangneung 33/26 Rain 70

Jeonju 32/25 Rain 60

Gwangju 32/26 Rain 30

Jeju 33/27 Rain 80

Daegu 34/27 Rain 60

Busan 30/25 Rain 60

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!