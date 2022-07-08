Friday's weather forecast
All News 09:04 July 08, 2022
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 29/25 Rain 60
Incheon 27/24 Rain 30
Suwon 29/25 Rain 30
Cheongju 32/26 Rain 60
Daejeon 32/26 Rain 30
Chuncheon 29/24 Rain 60
Gangneung 33/26 Rain 70
Jeonju 32/25 Rain 60
Gwangju 32/26 Rain 30
Jeju 33/27 Rain 80
Daegu 34/27 Rain 60
Busan 30/25 Rain 60
(END)
