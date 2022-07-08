Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yoon expresses regret over suspension of PPP leader's party membership

All News 09:15 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed regret Friday after the ruling People Power Party suspended the party membership of leader Lee Jun-seok over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up.

"As a member of the People Power Party, I feel it is a shame," Yoon told reporters hours after the decision was announced.

"As I've always said, I don't think it's appropriate for the president to comment on party affairs. ... I look forward to our party members coming together to quickly overcome the difficult situation."

