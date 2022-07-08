Seoul shares open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened higher Friday, buoyed by overnight gains on Wall Street that stem from eased recession jitters.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 18.40 points, or 0.79 percent, to 2,352.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
U.S. Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller said Thursday (U.S. time) the recession fears were overblown, projecting a soft landing for the economy with a 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike in the July policy meeting and possibly raising it at lower rates in the coming months.
In Seoul, tech blue chips led gains. Top cap Samsung Electronics climbed 0.3 percent, and chip giant SK hynix rose 1.4 percent. Battery maker LG Energy Solution also gained 1.3 percent.
Bio and health stocks fell, with Samsung Biologics sliding 0.4 percent and pharmaceutical company Celltrion dipping nearly 3 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,298.50 won against the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., up 1.3 won from Thursday's close.
