S. Korea's 1st monkeypox patient discharged from hospital after recovery
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's first reported monkeypox patient has been discharged from a hospital after recovering following self-isolation treatment, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Friday.
The South Korean, who was admitted to Incheon Medical Center upon arriving in the country from Germany on June 21, left the hospital Thursday after doctors concluded there was no virus infectivity.
The isolation treatment of the person, whose identity was withheld, lasted 15 days.
"The patient received symptom-based treatment during the quarantine period, and the medical staff judged that (the person's) virus infectivity was gone after all skin areas with lesions healed," the KDCA said.
The agency confirmed the patient was in good health when leaving the hospital.
South Korea has yet to report additional occurrences of monkeypox.
The virus, traditionally confined to regions in Central and Western Africa, can cause symptoms that include fever, chills, rash and lesions.
The country has been vigilant against a potential inflow of monkeypox as an increasing number of countries have reported cases of the viral disease and international travel has increased following the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.
odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official
-
Presidential office's hiring of Yoon's relative poses no legal issues: official