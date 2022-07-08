S. Korea's top diplomat attends G-20 meeting in Indonesia
BALI, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin joined a Group of 20 (G-20) foreign ministers' meeting in Indonesia on Friday to discuss regional and global issues in his debut on the multilateral diplomatic stage as Seoul's top diplomat
He arrived on the resort island of Bali on Thursday for a two-day stay to take part in the session focusing on economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also set the stage for Park's bilateral talks with his counterpart from the world's 20 advanced and emerging economies.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is also high on the agenda at this year's gathering as well as ways for strengthening multilateralism amid global energy.
Later Friday, Park plans to have his first trilateral meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, his office said, in what would be another show of the regional powers' efforts to bolster their security cooperation against North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threat.
No formal one-on-one meeting between Park and Hayashi in Bali is scheduled yet, but Seoul officials did not rule out the possibility of a brief encounter or a pull-aside meeting.
Park is also expected to hold a series of bilateral talks with his counterparts from Spain, India, the United Arab Emirates and India.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official
-
Presidential office's hiring of Yoon's relative poses no legal issues: official