The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 July 08, 2022
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.95 1.94
2-M 2.17 2.15
3-M 2.41 2.38
6-M 2.81 2.77
12-M 3.58 3.56
