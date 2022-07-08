Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party suspended the party membership of leader Lee Jun-seok for six months Friday over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up, a decision that is expected to unseat him as party chairman, throw the party into confusion and deepen an intraparty power struggle.
The PPP's ethics committee delivered the verdict after a near eight-hour meeting over allegations that Lee received sexual services paid for by a businessman seeking his influence in 2013 and attempted to cover up the wrongdoing earlier this year after the allegations surfaced.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon expresses regret over suspension of PPP leader's party membership
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed regret Friday after the ruling People Power Party suspended the party membership of leader Lee Jun-seok over allegations of sexual bribery and a cover-up.
Lee's membership will be suspended for six months for causing damage to the party's reputation, the PPP ethics committee said after an hourslong meeting into the early morning. The decision was not based on a determination of whether Lee had received sexual favors, which is under a separate investigation by the police.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's health authorities confirm resurgence of COVID-19
SEOUL -- South Korea's health authorities said Friday the country is undergoing a new wave of COVID-19, citing the fast spread of the highly contagious mutation of the omicron strain amid the summer vacation season.
The country added 19,323 new COVID-19 infections, including 191 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,471,172, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
J-Hope unveils track list for his first formal solo album
SEOUL -- "Jack in the Box," the upcoming first solo album by BTS' J-Hope, will contain a total of 10 tracks, the group's agency Big Hit Music said Friday.
According to the list unveiled by the agency, the album will have "Intro," "More," "Pandora's Box," "Stop," "=," "Music Box: Reflection," "What if…," "Safety Zone," "Future" and "Arson."
-----------------
(Yonhap Feature) Deposit-refund scheme to tackle disposable takeaway cups in limbo
SEOUL -- South Koreans are known for their coffee craze that has made the country the third-largest coffee market in the world after the United States and China. Trendy espresso bars dot Seoul and other major cities, and some shops offer drip coffee brewed by robot baristas.
The explosive growth, coupled with a COVID-19-driven surge in delivery food consumption, however, came with an unwelcome plastic trash crisis, prompting the government to roll out one of the world's most ambitious disposable cup recycling mandates.
-----------------
S. Korea, U.S. hold inaugural economic security dialogue in Washington
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States held an inaugural session of their new economic security dialogue here in Washington on Thursday, informed sources said.
The meeting was held at the White House, involving Wang Yun-jong, secretary to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for economic security, and officials from the U.S. National Security Council (NSC), according to the sources.
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
