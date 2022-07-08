Enhypen to hold first world tour
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Rising K-pop boy group Enhypen said Friday it will hold the first world tour since its debut, starting in September.
The "Enhypen World Tour 'Manifesto'" will kick off in Seoul from Sept. 17-18 and involve 12 more concerts in six major U.S. cities and three Japanese cities until November, the group said on social media and the K-pop fandom platform Weverse.
The septet dropped its third EP "Manifesto: Day 1" on Monday. The album had sold over 1.13 million copies in just two days of its release, becoming the second million seller from the group, according to its agency, Belift Lab.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official
-
Presidential office's hiring of Yoon's relative poses no legal issues: official