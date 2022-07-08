Seoul shares up 1 pct in late Fri. morning trade
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 1.09 percent higher late Friday morning, buoyed by gains in automobile and chemical stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 25.35 points to 2,359.62 as of 11:20 a.m.
Leading automaker Hyundai Motor was up around 2 percent, with its auto parts making affiliate Hyundai Mobis soaring more than 5 percent. Top chemical company LG Chem also advanced about 4 percent
Large-cap tech companies were mixed. Samsung Electronics climbed 1.4 percent, while LG Electronics slid 1.5 percent.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,299.50 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m. up 0.3 won from Thursday's close.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
Yoon to appoint new JCS chief amid tensions over N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
First lady was not accompanied by wife of presidential aide in Spain: official
-
Presidential office's hiring of Yoon's relative poses no legal issues: official