Military reports 593 more COVID-19 cases
All News 15:25 July 08, 2022
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 593 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 180,793, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 486 from the Army, 46 from the Air Force, 25 from the Navy and 20 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 15 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.
Currently, 3,173 military personnel are under treatment.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
Speculation rises over state-run think tank chief's possible resignation
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
Most Saved
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
Woman gets 1-yr imprisonment for assaulting elderly man on subway train
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal