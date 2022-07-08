Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 593 more COVID-19 cases

All News 15:25 July 08, 2022

SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 593 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 180,793, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 486 from the Army, 46 from the Air Force, 25 from the Navy and 20 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 15 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and one from the ministry.

Currently, 3,173 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken May 1, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#military coronavirus
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!