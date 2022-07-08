Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late grandfather's death anniversary
SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has visited a mausoleum for his late grandfather and national founder Kim Il-sung to mark the 28th anniversary of his death, according to state media Friday.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where the bodies of Kim Il-sung and the current leader's late father Kim Jong-il lie in state, on the occasion of the memorial day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, without specifying when the visit was made.
(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 2,000: state media
SEOUL -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases dropped below 2,000, according to its state media Thursday.
More than 1,950 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported. As of Tuesday, the death toll had stood at 74, with the fatality rate at 0.002 percent.
