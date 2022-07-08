KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,720 UP 10
POSCO Holdings 231,000 UP 1,000
DB INSURANCE 58,200 UP 1,200
SamsungElec 58,700 UP 500
NHIS 9,230 UP 160
DongwonInd 214,000 UP 2,500
LS 55,400 UP 1,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125500 UP2000
GC Corp 177,000 DN 3,500
GS E&C 29,550 0
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 537,000 DN 4,000
KPIC 128,500 0
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 70
SKC 132,000 UP 500
GS Retail 25,500 DN 50
Ottogi 433,500 0
Hanssem 60,800 DN 800
F&F 138,000 UP 500
SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 1,000
MERITZ SECU 4,665 UP 40
HtlShilla 69,700 UP 500
Hanmi Science 41,000 DN 650
Daewoong 27,250 DN 100
TaekwangInd 906,000 UP 1,000
SSANGYONGCNE 6,520 UP 90
KAL 25,150 DN 500
LG Corp. 78,400 DN 300
POSCO CHEMICAL 109,000 UP 1,000
Boryung 10,350 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 68,800 UP 2,400
S-1 63,700 UP 500
KSOE 83,300 UP 500
Mobis 204,500 UP 11,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,600 UP 350
MS IND 16,650 UP 150
HMM 25,100 UP 300
OCI 127,000 DN 500
LS ELECTRIC 53,200 UP 200
KorZinc 463,000 UP 3,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,000 DN 1,000
(MORE)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal