HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 7,720 UP 10

POSCO Holdings 231,000 UP 1,000

DB INSURANCE 58,200 UP 1,200

SamsungElec 58,700 UP 500

NHIS 9,230 UP 160

DongwonInd 214,000 UP 2,500

LS 55,400 UP 1,600

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES125500 UP2000

GC Corp 177,000 DN 3,500

GS E&C 29,550 0

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 537,000 DN 4,000

KPIC 128,500 0

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,470 UP 70

SKC 132,000 UP 500

GS Retail 25,500 DN 50

Ottogi 433,500 0

Hanssem 60,800 DN 800

F&F 138,000 UP 500

SamsungElecMech 134,500 UP 1,000

MERITZ SECU 4,665 UP 40

HtlShilla 69,700 UP 500

Hanmi Science 41,000 DN 650

Daewoong 27,250 DN 100

TaekwangInd 906,000 UP 1,000

SSANGYONGCNE 6,520 UP 90

KAL 25,150 DN 500

LG Corp. 78,400 DN 300

POSCO CHEMICAL 109,000 UP 1,000

Boryung 10,350 DN 200

LOTTE Fine Chem 68,800 UP 2,400

S-1 63,700 UP 500

KSOE 83,300 UP 500

Mobis 204,500 UP 11,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,600 UP 350

MS IND 16,650 UP 150

HMM 25,100 UP 300

OCI 127,000 DN 500

LS ELECTRIC 53,200 UP 200

KorZinc 463,000 UP 3,500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 180,000 DN 1,000

(MORE)