SamsungHvyInd 5,500 0

KumhoPetrochem 138,000 0

HyundaiMipoDock 80,500 UP 800

HYUNDAI WIA 55,600 UP 800

IS DONGSEO 40,800 UP 2,200

S-Oil 93,000 DN 100

LG Innotek 338,000 DN 2,500

HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,600 0

Hanon Systems 10,000 0

SK 208,500 UP 500

Handsome 30,750 UP 250

ILJIN MATERIALS 69,300 DN 700

Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 50

COWAY 64,900 UP 900

ZINUS 50,200 DN 100

DWS 51,900 DN 1,000

Hanchem 214,000 DN 2,000

ShinpoongPharm 24,600 UP 300

KEPCO 22,200 DN 200

SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 400

KG DONGBU STL 13,150 UP 400

SKTelecom 54,000 UP 200

HyundaiElev 26,350 DN 50

SAMSUNG SDS 132,500 DN 1,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,450 DN 400

KUMHOTIRE 3,475 DN 35

LOTTE SHOPPING 99,000 UP 500

DONGSUH 25,700 DN 100

SamsungEng 20,550 UP 300

SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 DN 500

PanOcean 5,590 UP 110

SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 UP 250

CheilWorldwide 23,550 UP 700

KT 36,650 DN 300

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29850 DN200

LOTTE TOUR 11,900 0

LG Uplus 12,300 DN 50

SAMSUNG LIFE 60,200 UP 1,200

KT&G 80,700 0

IBK 9,210 UP 110

(MORE)