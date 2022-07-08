KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SamsungHvyInd 5,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 138,000 0
HyundaiMipoDock 80,500 UP 800
HYUNDAI WIA 55,600 UP 800
IS DONGSEO 40,800 UP 2,200
S-Oil 93,000 DN 100
LG Innotek 338,000 DN 2,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 44,600 0
Hanon Systems 10,000 0
SK 208,500 UP 500
Handsome 30,750 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 69,300 DN 700
Asiana Airlines 15,250 DN 50
COWAY 64,900 UP 900
ZINUS 50,200 DN 100
DWS 51,900 DN 1,000
Hanchem 214,000 DN 2,000
ShinpoongPharm 24,600 UP 300
KEPCO 22,200 DN 200
SamsungSecu 33,650 UP 400
KG DONGBU STL 13,150 UP 400
SKTelecom 54,000 UP 200
HyundaiElev 26,350 DN 50
SAMSUNG SDS 132,500 DN 1,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,450 DN 400
KUMHOTIRE 3,475 DN 35
LOTTE SHOPPING 99,000 UP 500
DONGSUH 25,700 DN 100
SamsungEng 20,550 UP 300
SAMSUNG C&T 114,000 DN 500
PanOcean 5,590 UP 110
SAMSUNG CARD 30,500 UP 250
CheilWorldwide 23,550 UP 700
KT 36,650 DN 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL29850 DN200
LOTTE TOUR 11,900 0
LG Uplus 12,300 DN 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 60,200 UP 1,200
KT&G 80,700 0
IBK 9,210 UP 110
