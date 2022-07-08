KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Doosan Enerbility 18,550 DN 150
Doosanfc 30,000 UP 50
LG Display 15,250 DN 250
Kangwonland 25,450 DN 250
NAVER 249,000 UP 4,000
Kakao 71,800 DN 1,200
LGCHEM 540,000 UP 16,000
KEPCO E&C 68,000 DN 1,900
HANATOUR SERVICE 53,000 UP 200
COSMAX 61,700 UP 900
KIWOOM 79,600 DN 2,200
DSME 20,400 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 50,700 0
HDSINFRA 5,320 UP 100
DWEC 5,640 UP 90
HYUNDAI ROTEM 19,300 UP 250
LGELECTRONICS 92,000 DN 3,900
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,350 UP 400
CJ CheilJedang 389,000 DN 3,000
Celltrion 182,500 DN 5,000
TKG Huchems 19,900 UP 450
DAEWOONG PHARM 179,500 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 67,100 0
KIH 61,600 DN 100
NCsoft 373,500 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 38,300 DN 600
GS 39,650 UP 50
LG H&H 714,000 DN 1,000
POONGSAN 24,150 UP 400
KBFinancialGroup 47,000 UP 950
Hansae 16,900 DN 150
Youngone Corp 39,650 0
Fila Holdings 28,500 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 180,000 UP 4,500
LIG Nex1 69,400 DN 200
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,200 UP 400
HANWHA LIFE 2,170 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 133,000 DN 2,000
FOOSUNG 17,700 UP 150
SK Innovation 171,500 0
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
