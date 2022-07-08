KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CSWIND 49,150 UP 700
GKL 13,950 UP 200
PIAM 33,850 DN 50
HANJINKAL 59,400 DN 700
KOLON IND 51,700 DN 200
CHONGKUNDANG 88,800 DN 1,200
DoubleUGames 40,900 DN 950
HanmiPharm 322,500 DN 1,500
MANDO 48,500 UP 1,900
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 819,000 UP 2,000
SD Biosensor 43,900 DN 300
Meritz Financial 26,600 0
BNK Financial Group 6,630 UP 90
emart 106,500 DN 500
KOLMAR KOREA 38,600 UP 50
Doosan Bobcat 29,100 UP 400
H.S.ENTERPRISE 11,750 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY327 50 DN50
LG Energy Solution 388,000 UP 14,500
DL E&C 40,250 UP 100
HYBE 164,500 UP 6,000
Netmarble 68,700 DN 300
KRAFTON 237,000 DN 3,500
ILJIN HYSOLUS 32,000 UP 400
HD HYUNDAI 52,900 UP 400
ORION 106,000 DN 1,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,800 DN 50
BGF Retail 189,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 102,000 UP 1,500
HDC-OP 11,450 UP 50
HYOSUNG TNC 330,000 DN 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 363,500 DN 4,000
HANILCMT 13,900 UP 100
SKBS 140,000 UP 1,500
WooriFinancialGroup 11,600 UP 150
SK ie technology 82,000 UP 100
KakaoBank 31,300 DN 450
kakaopay 65,300 DN 2,100
K Car 20,000 DN 250
SKSQUARE 39,800 UP 200
(END)
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
Workplace harassment increases as people return to office: survey
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
Yoon calls for waking up from 'fiscal universalism'
