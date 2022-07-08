CJ CGV to raise 150 bln won via stock sale
All News 16:15 July 08, 2022
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- CJ CGV Co. on Friday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 150 billion won(US$115.3 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to pay off its debts.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 6.81 million common shares at a price of 22,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
(END)
