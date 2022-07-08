S. Korean Bond Yields on July 8, 2022
All News 16:32 July 08, 2022
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 2.959 2.920 +3.9
2-year TB 3.325 3.284 +4.1
3-year TB 3.315 3.262 +5.3
10-year TB 3.360 3.307 +5.3
2-year MSB 3.297 3.268 +2.9
3-year CB (AA-) 4.186 4.113 +7.3
91-day CD 2.050 2.050 0.0
(END)
