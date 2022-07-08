Yoon discusses economic policies with local government chiefs
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol met with the newly inaugurated chiefs of local governments on Friday and discussed his administration's economic and regional policies, his office said.
The 17 chiefs of major cities and provinces took office a week ago after winning in the June 1 local elections. All except Gangwon Gov. Kim Jin-tae were present.
Yoon "explained the direction the new government's economic policy is taking to overcome the economic crisis caused by such issues as inflation and supply chain disruptions," his office said.
Yoon also talked about his administration's plans to ensure fair opportunities across all regions and to establish a free and creative order in the market economy, before listening to the various opinions of the mayors and governors.
"President Yoon said active cooperation between the central and regional governments is the only guarantee of people's happiness amid tough conditions at home and abroad, and asked the mayors and governors, who are the leaders of regions and partners in the running of state affairs, to join in thinking intensely and pool their wisdom," the presidential office said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
S. Korea prepares for first flight of KF-21 fighter in late July
-
(LEAD) S. Korea's health authorities confirm resurgence of COVID-19