Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Yoon's approval rating falls below 40 pct for 1st time: poll
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating fell below the 40 percent mark for the first time since he took office in May, a poll showed Friday.
In the poll of 1,000 voters nationwide conducted by Gallup Korea from Tuesday to Thursday, only 37 percent gave a positive assessment of Yoon's performance, down 6 percentage points from the previous week, while 49 percent gave a negative assessment, up 7 percentage points.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul shares up for 2nd day amid eased recession woes; Korean won slides
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for a second consecutive day Friday, as concerns over an economic downturn eased. The local currency lost ground against the U.S. dollar.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) advanced 16.34 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 2,350.61. Trading volume was moderate at 397 billion shares at 6.89 trillion won (US$5.29 billion), with gainers outpacing decliners 588 to 261.
-----------------
Fields Medal recipient June Huh pledges greater role in advancing math in S. Korea
YEONGJONG ISLAND, South Korea -- June Huh, the Korean American mathematician who won this year's prestigious Fields Medal, said Friday he is "happy and delighted" to win the award and pledged to play a greater role in advancing the field of mathematics in South Korea.
Huh made the remarks upon arrival at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, late Friday morning.
-----------------
Yoon to begin receiving gov't policy briefings next week
SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will begin receiving policy briefings from each ministry next week, a presidential official said Friday.
The briefings will be the first since Yoon took office on May 10, starting with the finance ministry on Monday, the trade and SMEs ministries on Tuesday, and the science and labor ministries on Friday.
"The new government's first policy briefings will be held in a slightly different style, with emphasis on giving practical briefings," the official told reporters.
-----------------
Military reports 593 more COVID-19 cases
SEOUL -- South Korea's military reported 593 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 180,793, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 486 from the Army, 46 from the Air Force, 25 from the Navy and 20 from the Marine Corps.
-----------------
(END)
