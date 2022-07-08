S. Korean, U.S. officials mark 2nd anniv. of Gen. Paik's death
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- Senior officials from South Korea and U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) on Friday attended a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the death of Korean War hero Gen. Paik Sun-yup.
Some 160 people, including Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, Veterans Affairs Minister Park Min-shik and USFK Commander Gen. Paul LaCamera, joined the event at a war memorial in the southern county of Chilgok, the site of a major battle during the 1950-53 conflict.
The late general, who died on July 10, 2020, was credited with leading key battles during the war.
"The noble will of Gen. Paik, the national hero and symbol of the South Korea-U.S. alliance, still lives on deep in the hearts of citizens," Lee said. "In remembrance of the general's lesson on national security, we will further solidify the alliance."
Noting the North's missile launches earlier this year and its preparations for a nuclear test, Lee stressed, "Based on the firm combined defense posture, our military will safeguard the freedom, peace and prosperity of the Republic of Korea."
Veterans Affairs Minister Park highlighted the ministry's commitment to remembering Paik's dedication to national defense.
"We will cherish his fighting spirit for good and do our best to preserve the values of freedom and peace," he said.
The commemoration event was co-hosted by the Korea-U.S. Alliance Foundation, the USFK and the Association of the Republic of Korea Army. The participants also included Paik Nam-hui, the eldest daughter of the late general.
