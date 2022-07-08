New JCS chief visits key Army base
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's New Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum visited a key Army unit on Friday, his office said, in his first on-site readiness inspection since taking office earlier this week.
Kim visited a unit attached to the Army Missile Strategic Command, where he called on troops to stay ready to be able to "swiftly and accurately" strike hostile targets in a contingency, according to JCS. It did not disclose the location of the unit.
"During the visit, he emphasized the importance of preparations to be able to immediately put into action 'corresponding measures' in response to various provocations, including North Korea's missile launches," JCS said in a press release.
Kim also held phone talks with commanders of border and coastal units and other field officers, and called on them to devise measures to respond to various types of North Korean provocations and ensure their units remain ready to achieve victory "anytime in any fight."
Kim took office on Tuesday amid growing concerns about the possibility of Pyongyang conducting what would be its seventh nuclear test or other provocative acts.
