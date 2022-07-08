S. Korea's resettlement center for N.K. defectors marks 23rd founding anniversary
SEOUL, July 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se on Friday called for more public attention to North Korean defectors as he attended an event marking the 23rd anniversary of a state-run resettlement center.
It marked the first time in five years that a unification minister attended the anniversary ceremony at Hanawon center in Anseong, some 77 kilometers south of Seoul.
He stressed the need for increased support for North Korean defectors to help them better settle into South Korean society.
"North Korean defectors were often referred to as a precursor to reunification of the two Koreas ... we need to take good care of them to prepare for the unification that will come in the future," he said.
He noted improvement of their lives shown in statistics on life satisfaction, employment and wages.
"We need to examine more carefully whether there are any difficulties concealed behind such statistics and numbers and whether we are listening to the voices of the marginalized," Kwon said.
Over 33,000 North Korean defectors had resettled in South Korea as of last year, according to the ministry.
Established in 1999, Hanawon offers a three-month resettlement education program for defectors.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
