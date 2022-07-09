N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 3rd day: state media
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 2,000 for the third consecutive day, according to its state media Saturday.
More than 1,590 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Friday and at least 2,910 others are being treated, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
(END)
