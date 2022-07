Korean-language dailies

-- Former Prime Minister Abe dies after being shot during campaign event (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan in shock as former Prime Minister Abe dies after being shot (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Abe, symbol of Japanese right wing, shot to death at campaign event (Donga Ilbo)

-- Former Prime Minister Abe dies after being shot during campaign event (Segye Ilbo)

-- 'Heart of conservatives' Abe dies after being shot (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Former Prime Minister Abe dies after being shot during campaign event (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Abe dies after being shot (Hankyoreh)

-- Japan's conservative icon shot down (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Former Prime Minister Abe dies after being shot ... shockwaves in Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Abe dies after being shot ... Japan in shock (Korea Economic Daily)

