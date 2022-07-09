Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Saturday's weather forecast

09:00 July 09, 2022

SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/24 Cloudy 10

Incheon 29/24 Cloudy 0

Suwon 32/24 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 32/25 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 33/24 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 33/24 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 31/26 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 32/24 Cloudy 20

Jeju 30/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 35/25 Cloudy 30

Busan 31/25 Sunny 20

