Saturday's weather forecast
All News 09:00 July 09, 2022
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 32/24 Cloudy 10
Incheon 29/24 Cloudy 0
Suwon 32/24 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 32/25 Cloudy 30
Daejeon 33/24 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 33/24 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 31/26 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 32/24 Cloudy 20
Jeju 30/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 35/25 Cloudy 30
Busan 31/25 Sunny 20
(END)
