S. Korea welcomes new U.N. special rapporteur for N. Korea human rights
SEOUL, July 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Saturday hailed the appointment of Elizabeth Salmon as the new U.N. special rapporteur for North Korea's human rights.
"The government expects Salmon will contribute to the international society's efforts to improve North Korea's human rights situations with her expertise and experience from years of activities in the academia and the U.N. human rights field as an expert in the fields of democracy, human rights and law," a spokesman for Seoul's foreign ministry said in a commentary.
"The government will continue its efforts to improve North Korea's human rights conditions in close coordination with the international society while actively cooperating with the new U.N. special rapporteur."
Salmon, director of the Institute for Democracy and Human Rights of the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru, was appointed as the new rapporteur during the 50th session of the U.N. Human Rights Council held Friday (U.S. time). Her one-year term begins on Aug. 1 and can be extended for up to six years.
The special rapporteur position was first created in 2004 to investigate and report to the U.N. Human Rights Council and General Assembly on the human rights situation in the reclusive regime in light of international human rights law.
sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
Yoon offers condolences over death of Japanese former PM Abe
-
S. Korea prepares for first flight of KF-21 fighter in late July
-
(LEAD) Yoon offers condolences over death of former Japanese PM Abe