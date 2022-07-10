(LEAD) N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases under 2,000 for 4th day: state media
(ATTN: UPDATES with details)
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained below 2,000 for the fourth consecutive day, according to its state media Sunday.
More than 1,460 people showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.
It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.
The total number of fever cases since late April came to over 4.76 million as of 6 p.m. Saturday, and at least 2,670 others are being treated, it added.
The North's authorities are focusing all efforts on "the work to further ramp up the country's ability to control the overall anti-epidemic situation to completely restore the anti-epidemic security at the earliest date possible in the DPRK," the KCNA said in a separate English-language report. The DPRK is the acronym for its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Stricter state steps are being taken to thoroughly control and curb seasonal diseases, such as an enteric epidemic, and the role of preventive and curative medical care organs enhanced, it added.
The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15.
