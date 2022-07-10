Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Sunday's weather forecast

July 10, 2022

SEOUL, Jul. 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/25 Sunny 70

Incheon 31/24 Sunny 60

Suwon 34/24 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/25 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/24 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 28/25 Cloudy 30

Jeonju 34/24 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/24 Sunny 60

Jeju 32/25 Cloudy 20

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60

Busan 30/25 Sunny 20

