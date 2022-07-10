New U.S. ambassador due in Seoul on Sunday afternoon
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- Philip Goldberg, the new U.S. ambassador to South Korea, is scheduled to arrive here on Sunday afternoon to begin his duty, an informed source said.
The post has been vacant for 1 1/2 years since the departure of Harry Harris timed with the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
In May, the Senate confirmed Biden's pick of the veteran diplomat who have served in various key positions, including the job as coordinator for the Implementation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 1874 on North Korea from 2009-2010. Most recently, he worked as ambassador to Colombia.
During his confirmation hearing in April, he called North Korea a "rogue state" and stressed the need for "comprehensive, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization."
On the Seoul-Washington alliance, Goldberg is expected to focus on following up on the May summit deal between Biden and President Yoon Suk-yeol. The leaders agreed to upgrade bilateral relations to a "global comprehensive strategic alliance."
