(LEAD) Korean Air plane makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan after engine defect
(ATTN: UPDATES with details in last para)
ISTANBUL/SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- A Korean Air plane that departed from Turkiye made an emergency landing in Azerbaijan after a defect was found in one of its engines, the Seoul-based firm said Sunday.
The Incheon-bound KE9956 aircraft with 215 passengers and 10 crew members aboard landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in the capital of Baku, about 1 1/2 hours after taking off from Istanbul at 6:25 p.m. on Saturday (local time).
A vibration sensor message emerged from the No. 2 engine on the right, and the captain immediately notified the passengers of the glitch and the change of the flight course to an airport in the closest vicinity for the emergency landing, according to the airline.
No one was hurt from the incident, with passengers transported to a nearby hotel.
Some passengers reportedly saw sparks from the engine, and those who sat near the right wing are known to have felt vibration, noise and even heat.
Korean Air sent a plane to bring the passengers back home earlier in the afternoon. The plane is scheduled to return to Incheon International Airport at around 9 a.m. on Monday.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
S. Korea to return Chinese troop remains from Korean War in September
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
Korean Air plane makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan after engine defect
-
New COVID-19 cases above 20,000 for 2nd day
-
N Korean media blasts defector groups for sending leaflets, threatens tough reaction
-
New U.S. ambassador due in Seoul on Sunday afternoon
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases back above 20,000 in 1 1/2 months