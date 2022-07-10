Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 565 more COVID-19 cases

All News 14:09 July 10, 2022

SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 565 additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 182,022.

The new cases confirmed as of 2 p.m. on the day included 445 from the Army, 60 from the Air Force, 28 from the Navy and 16 from the Marine Corps, according to the Ministry of National Defense.

There were also 16 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
