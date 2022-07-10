(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
SEOUL, July 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired artillery shots Sunday, presumably from multiple rocket launchers, South Korea's military said, in what would be yet another show of force by the regime.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text message to reporters that it had detected "trajectories" believed to be artillery shots from around 6:21 p.m. to 6:37 p.m. It gave no additional details, such as the exact number of shots launched and the origin of the firing.
The South Korean military detected a total of two trajectories, according to an informed source.
"While bolstering our military's surveillance and vigilance, South Korea and the United States are working closely and maintaining a thorough readiness posture," the JCS said.
The presidential National Security Office (NSO), meanwhile, held a meeting presided over by National Security Adviser Kim Sung-han to review the military's readiness posture shortly after the shots were detected.
The NSO is keeping close tabs on the possibility of additional launches by the North, according to the presidential office.
North Korea also fired shots from multiple rocket launchers, on June 12, a week after the reclusive regime fired eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea.
The latest launch came amid growing concerns that Pyongyang could conduct what would be its seventh nuclear test or other provocative acts.
It also came after six U.S. F-35A radar-evading fighters arrived in South Korea last week to conduct allied drills, in the first public deployment of American stealth warplanes here since late 2017.
