Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

July 11, 2022

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Despite resurgence of COVID-19, virus-related subsidies decrease (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party sweeps upper house election; Abe's much-wanted constitution revision to gain traction (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Japan's conservatives unite following assassination of Abe; Liberal Democratic Party wins landslide victory (Donga Ilbo)
-- Income tax to be revised; burden of wage earners to be eased (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to review full-scale revision of income tax; tax burden of wage earners to be reduced (Segye Ilbo)
-- 'Supporters of constitutional revision in Japan win in overwhelming victory' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Next 3 years to be critical time for Seoul, Tokyo relationships to move out from shadow of Abe (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- All of 'Kim Yong-gyun' who have survived (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Houses not being sold'; home owners suffer depression due to lack of demand (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., Europe replace China as top export destinations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Startups suffer cash shortages, reduce workforce (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Electricity reserve empties due to heat wave (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Inside Hanawon: How N. Korean defectors build a new life in S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Abe's death to test waters in Korea-Japan ties (Korea Times)
(END)

