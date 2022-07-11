Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on July 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Despite resurgence of COVID-19, virus-related subsidies decrease (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party sweeps upper house election; Abe's much-wanted constitution revision to gain traction (Kookmin Ilbo)
-- Japan's conservatives unite following assassination of Abe; Liberal Democratic Party wins landslide victory (Donga Ilbo)
-- Income tax to be revised; burden of wage earners to be eased (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to review full-scale revision of income tax; tax burden of wage earners to be reduced (Segye Ilbo)
-- 'Supporters of constitutional revision in Japan win in overwhelming victory' (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Next 3 years to be critical time for Seoul, Tokyo relationships to move out from shadow of Abe (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- All of 'Kim Yong-gyun' who have survived (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Houses not being sold'; home owners suffer depression due to lack of demand (Hankook Ilbo)
-- U.S., Europe replace China as top export destinations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Startups suffer cash shortages, reduce workforce (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Electricity reserve empties due to heat wave (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Inside Hanawon: How N. Korean defectors build a new life in S. Korea (Korea Herald)
-- Abe's death to test waters in Korea-Japan ties (Korea Times)
(END)
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
PPP chief faces key decision over sexual bribery allegations
-
(profile) Five-time liberal lawmaker, economic expert named National Assembly speaker
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
PPP urges top officials appointed by Moon gov't to resign
-
S. Korean catching prospect signs with Kansas City Royals: source
-
(LEAD) State spy agency seeks prosecutors' probe into alleged mishandling of past cases involving N. Korea
-
BTS to hold concert in Busan in October to promote port city's World Expo bid
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(2nd LD) Ruling party suspends leader's party membership over sexual bribery scandal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires apparent artillery shots: S. Korean military
-
(URGENT) N. Korea fires shots from what appear to be multiple rocket launchers: S. Korean military
-
Korean Air plane makes emergency landing in Azerbaijan after engine defect
-
New COVID-19 cases above 20,000 for 2nd day