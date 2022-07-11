Korean-language dailies

-- Despite resurgence of COVID-19, virus-related subsidies decrease (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party sweeps upper house election; Abe's much-wanted constitution revision to gain traction (Kookmin Ilbo)

-- Japan's conservatives unite following assassination of Abe; Liberal Democratic Party wins landslide victory (Donga Ilbo)

-- Income tax to be revised; burden of wage earners to be eased (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to review full-scale revision of income tax; tax burden of wage earners to be reduced (Segye Ilbo)

-- 'Supporters of constitutional revision in Japan win in overwhelming victory' (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Next 3 years to be critical time for Seoul, Tokyo relationships to move out from shadow of Abe (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- All of 'Kim Yong-gyun' who have survived (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Houses not being sold'; home owners suffer depression due to lack of demand (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S., Europe replace China as top export destinations (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Startups suffer cash shortages, reduce workforce (Korea Economic Daily)

