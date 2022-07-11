(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 11)
Shocking death of Abe
Any form of violence should not be tolerated
The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shock waves through not only Japan but also the entire world. It is a clear reminder that any form of violence cannot and should not be tolerated under any circumstances as it poses a grave threat to democracy.
On Friday, Abe, 67, was shot to death by a gunman while he was delivering a campaign speech at a train station in Nara. His speech was in support of a local candidate just two days ahead of an upper house election. The gunman reportedly had no political motive for the assassination. Japanese media reported that the suspect had a grudge against the country's former leader over his mother's obsession with a religious group.
It was all the more shocking that the tragic incident took place in the broad daylight in Japan, a nation of 125 million which is well-known for its strict control on firearms. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel described it as a "cowardly and vile assassination." All Japanese as well as people around the world should condemn the killing as an attack on democracy.
We express shock, sadness and anger for the loss of Japan's longest-serving prime minister. President Yoon Suk-yeol joined world leaders in extending condolences and consolation to the bereaved family and the Japanese people. He denounced the shooting as an "unacceptable crime." The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed grief and delivered condolences.
The sudden and unfortunate death of Abe is seen as an incident that can have a great impact not just on Japanese politics, but also on the geopolitical order and security situation in East Asia. Abe had long been a symbol of Japan's growing nationalism and right-wing politics. He served two stints as prime minister for eight years and nine months before retiring in 2020.
Now he has left a tremendous legacy, both good and bad, behind. It is necessary to assess both his achievements and blunders in a fair and objective manner. He deserved credit for strengthening Japan's alliance with the United States. Yet he cannot avoid criticism for steering the country toward the right. He had sought to revise the postwar pacifist constitution to make Japan a normal country that can wage war. He had also pushed for a sizable increase in defense spending for a military buildup. Despite his retirement, he had continued to wield powerful influence in Japanese politics as chief of the so-called Abe faction in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).
What is somewhat worrying is that his death could help raise voices for a constitutional revision amid growing security concerns following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. A big win in the upper house election Sunday could also tilt the country further to the right. In that case, Seoul will find it more difficult to mend ties with Tokyo, which have worsened due to disputes over Japan's wartime forced labor and sex slavery. The Yoon administration needs to watch developments in Japan closely. Both countries should try to minimize any potential adverse effects of Abe's death on bilateral relations.
(END)
