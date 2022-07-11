S. Korea's foreign minister pays respects to former Prime Minister Abe
All News 10:16 July 11, 2022
SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin paid his respects to former Japanese leader Shinzo Abe on Monday.
He visited the Japanese embassy's public information and cultural center in downtown Seoul, mourned Abe's death and offered his condolences, three days after he was fatally shot during an election campaign speech.
President Yoon Suk-yeol is also scheduled to visit there later this week with a plan to send a delegation led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to a formal memorial service for Abe to be held in Japan, according to Yoon's office.
