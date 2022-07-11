Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 July 11, 2022

SEOUL, July 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 30/25 Rain 60

Incheon 29/24 Rain 60

Suwon 30/24 Rain 60

Cheongju 31/25 Rain 60

Daejeon 30/25 Rain 60

Chuncheon 30/23 Rain 70

Gangneung 29/23 Rain 80

Jeonju 30/25 Rain 70

Gwangju 30/25 Rain 60

Jeju 32/26 Rain 60

Daegu 30/24 Rain 60

Busan 28/24 Rain 60

